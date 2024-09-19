Atishi announces Rs 10L compensation

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the four people who died in the Karol Bagh house collapse incident this morning. She visited the RML Hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

During her visit, Atishi stated that a building collapsed in Karol Bagh, trapping 14-15 individuals. Several of the injured are currently receiving treatment at the RML Hospital. Some others are being treated at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.

“The families of the deceased will be provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakh by the Delhi government,” Atishi said, adding that the compensation will also be given to the injured based on the severity of their injuries.

Strict action will be taken against those responsible for this tragedy, she said.