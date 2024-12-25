Atishi accuses BJP of distributing cash to voters in Kejriwal's New Delhi constituency

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was distributing cash to women in AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's New Delhi constituency ahead of Assembly polls in the city.

In a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said Rs 1,100 each was given to women from slum clusters at former BJP MP Parvesh Verma's residence at Windsor Place, and their voter ID details were noted down.

Verma, however, denied the charges and said the money was distributed as part of a campaign by 'Rashtriya Swabhiman', an NGO formed by his late father and former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

"I ask the Delhi Police, CBI, ED to conduct raids at the bungalow where crores of rupees are kept," she said, adding that the AAP will make formal complaints to the police and the election commission and demanded Verma's arrest.

Kejriwal has also alleged that cash was being distributed to people in his constituency.

Verma, a former West Delhi BJP MP, had earlier claimed that he was asked by senior party leaders to start preparations for contesting from the New Delhi Assembly segment.

In a statement, Verma said the 'Rashtriya Swabhiman' was behind the scheme to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,100 to women from poor sections of society.

"I am seeing the pain of women which Arvind Kejriwal could not see for 11 years. They were hassled... I decided that we would give them Rs 1,100 per month. At least I am not distributing liquor like Arvind Kejriwal. I am happy that I am helping people," Verma said.

Verma said the Rashtriya Swabhiman has been involved in helping people and has redeveloped two villages devastated by an earthquake in Gujarat, and four villages in Odisha that were destroyed in a cyclone.

The organisation also spent crores of rupees in saving the lives of people during the Covid pandemic, providing oxygen concentrators and opening a care centre in West Delhi.

He said Kejriwal and Atishi could make all the noise but he would continue to help women and none of them would return empty-handed from his residence.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due to be held in February next year.