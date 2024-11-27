Atishi accuses BJP-led Centre of manipulating electoral rolls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the Central government of orchestrating a large-scale conspiracy to manipulate voter lists in the Capital ahead of upcoming elections. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi claimed that the Central Government, through the misuse of official machinery, is targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) voters by deleting their names from the voter rolls.

Atishi alleged, “The Central government is planning a major conspiracy against the people of Delhi. To unfairly win the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the government is undermining democracy.” She further claimed that the transfer of 29 senior officials, including SDMs and ADMs, on October 28 was a part of this scheme. “The first step was the transfer of 29 SDMs and ADMs on October 28. Afterward, officials were ordered to delete votes on a large scale,” she stated.

The Chief Minister also revealed that several government officials, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and teachers, had contacted AAP, reporting that they were being pressured to delete AAP supporters’ names from the electoral rolls. She said, “In the past few days, several Booth Level Officers, including Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, and government school teachers, have contacted us and reported that they are being pressurised to delete votes on a large scale.”

Atishi explained that the orders came from the District Magistrates who allegedly handed lists of 20,000 voters from each constituency to Assistant Electoral Roll Officers (AEROs). These lists were reportedly provided by political party operatives, and the officials were instructed to remove AAP supporters from the voter rolls. One SDM, Atishi claimed, instructed his BLOs to delete voters supporting the AAP. “One SDM called all his BLOs into the office and gave directions to delete voters on a large scale who support the Aam Aadmi Party,” she said.

In her appeal to electoral officials, Atishi urged AEROs and BLOs to record any pressure they faced to delete votes. “If any officer asks you to engage in these illegal activities, record it on your phone. We will take strict action against these

officers, and the full extent

of this conspiracy will be exposed,” she vowed.

Atishi concluded, “This is not just about one party. If votes are manipulated on such a large scale, it’s an assault on democracy.” She also took to social media, urging electoral officials to help expose the alleged plot and ensure strict action is taken against the officials involved.