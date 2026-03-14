Atal Canteens under pressure as city residents turn to them for daily meals

New Delhi: The footfall at Atal Canteens across the capital has increased sharply as concerns over dwindling LPG stock have come to haunt city residents in the wake of military escalations in West Asia.

With residents rushing to Atal Canteens to avail daily meals as LPG cylinders at their homes are exhausted, the sudden dependence on these subsidised facilities has resulted in long queues outside the canteens, with food items running out on some evenings.

Abha Shekhar, a resident of Ashram, said her family has been eating at an Atal Canteen twice a day as they have not been able to arrange a gas cylinder for the past few days.

“Since Tuesday, my family has been coming here for lunch and dinner. It is close to our home, so we manage. Otherwise, I have no other option to cook food,” she said.

Shekhar said she works as a house help and her husband is a construction worker. The couple has been visiting cylinder distributors every day but they have still not been able to get a refill.

Hemant, who runs a ration shop near the Atal Canteen in Ashram, said he has also started eating at the facility in recent days to save the gas available at his home.

“I have started eating at the canteen for the past few days. Earlier, I never came here, but yesterday and even this morning I brought my family to eat here,” he said.

Hemant said he had refilled his gas cylinder around 20 days ago and it is likely to last only a few more days. Until he manages to get another cylinder, he plans to rely on the canteen as the meals are affordable.

Rising footfall at Atal Canteens has led to food shortages, while caterers say LPG supply constraints are affecting meal preparation.