Atal Canteens open across Delhi, serving meals for ₹5

New Delhi: Marking the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Delhi government on Thursday launched the Atal Canteen scheme, under which nutritious meals will be provided at a nominal cost of Rs.5 to workers, the poor and other needy citizens across the capital.

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, inaugurated an Atal Canteen in Lajpat Nagar.

A total of 45 canteens were virtually inaugurated across Delhi, while the remaining 55 of the proposed 100 canteens will become operational within the next 15–20 days.

Describing the initiative as a tribute to Vajpayee’s legacy, Manohar Lal said the scheme reflects “the ideals of service, good governance and human sensitivity”. “Providing nutritious meals for Rs.5 strengthens the spirit of public service and ensures that no one in Delhi goes hungry,” he said, congratulating the Delhi government for implementing the programme.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Atal Canteen scheme embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive and dignified welfare. “Good governance means no one should go hungry.

The Rs.5 contribution is symbolic, aimed at preserving self-respect, encouraging responsible consumption and preventing food wastage,” she said. Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood said the launch signifies a shift in governance priorities.

“Delhi is moving from a smart city to a sensitive city, where compassion and dignity form the core of public policy,” he said, adding that the initiative reflects governance based on self-respect rather than charity.

Separate inaugurations were also held across the city by senior ministers. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated an Atal Canteen in Rajouri Garden, saying, “This Atal Canteen is a living tribute to Atal ji’s belief that political power is meaningful only when it changes the life of the last person in the queue.”

Health and Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, who inaugurated a canteen in Vikaspuri, said, “On Atal ji’s birth anniversary, we are ensuring clean, nutritious meals at an affordable price for every citizen, especially our workers and mothers.”

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh termed the scheme “a historic initiative towards Antyodaya and self-reliance”, saying it realises the dreams of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and B.R. Ambedkar.

The initiative, promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its Delhi election manifesto, has been allocated Rs.100 crore in the Delhi Budget 2025–26.

Following the budget announcement, an inter-departmental committee was constituted to finalise locations, menu, distribution systems and operational management of the canteens.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can avail a full meal at a subsidised rate of Rs.5, twice a day, morning and evening. The menu includes dal-chawal, vegetables and roti. Officials said nearly 500 meals will be served per shift at each canteen.