At over 67 lakh, DMRC records highest ridership on New Year day in 6 years

New Delhi:Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) carried more than 67 lakh people on January 1, 2024, the highest ridership registered by the mass transit system on a New Year day in the last six years.



According to DMRC data released on Saturday, a total of 67.47 lakh commuters availed the services of metro on January 1.

The data showed that 49.16 lakh people used metro on January 1 last year, 23.66 lakh in 2022, 55.26 lakh in 2020 and 50.16 lakh in 2019.

Among the six years, the lowest ridership of 18.07 lakh was recorded on January 1, 2021, the first New Year celebration post COVID-19 lockdown. On January 1 this year, there were long queues outside several metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat.

Similarly, on December 31 last year, 48.46 lakh people availed the metro facility.

However, the highest ridership on the New Year’s eve in the last six years was recorded at 55.29 lakh on December 31, 2019, the data said.

According to the data, 47.40 lakh commuters availed the facility on December 31, 2022, 27.45 lakh in 2021, and 50.67 lakh in 2018.

The lowest ridership of 18.86 lakh was recorded on December 31, 2020, the first New Year’s eve celebration post Covid lockdown.

Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has integrated its ticketing service with ‘One Delhi’ mobile application, offering the commuters uninterrupted journeys.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal had said that currently utilised for generating QR tickets for the DTC buses, the ‘One Delhi’ App now serves as a comprehensive platform for streamlined travel arrangements by including QR tickets for the Delhi Metro also.