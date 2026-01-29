At least 6 pvt schools receive bomb threat emails; all hoax

GURUGRAM: The bomb threats sent via email to 26 prominent schools in Gurugram on Wednesday were determined to be false, officials said. After several hours of search operations in the schools, nothing suspicious was found, police said, adding that an FIR was registered, and they are working to identify the individual responsible for sending the emails.



According to ACP Vikas Kaushik, the first bomb threat was sent to a private school in DLF Phase 1 around 7 am on Wednesday. This prompted a coordinated search operation involving the bomb disposal team, Gurugram police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the civil defence, and the fire department.

Other prominent schools in various areas of Gurugram also began receiving similar threats via email, leading to a widespread search operation by different teams of Gurugram Police. However, after extensive searches at each school, nothing suspicious was located, the ACP added.

According to the school management, they received the email threat at around 7 am, just as students were arriving. Upon receiving the threat, they immediately informed the police control room. Consequently, they sent out a message to parents advising them not to send their children to school, and those students who had already arrived were sent back home.

“After receiving the information, police teams quickly arrived at the schools and activated security protocols. The SDRF teams were also called in to assist in the search operations, which ultimately confirmed that the threat was a hoax,” an official said.