At least 33 stray cattle netted in MCD drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a joint cattle-catching operation across multiple zones of the city, impounding a total of 33 stray cattle as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety and improve traffic management.



According to officials, the coordinated enforcement drive was conducted by teams from the City SP Zone, Shahdara South Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Rohini Zone and Keshavpuram Zone. As part of the operation, seven stray cattle were impounded from the City SP Zone, six from Shahdara South Zone and eight from the Civil Lines Zone. With additional support from Rohini and Keshavpuram zones, 12 more cattle were removed from public spaces in Ward 51 and Ward 24.

Officials said the action was taken in response to persistent complaints regarding stray cattle roaming on roads, posing risks to commuters and pedestrians, particularly during peak traffic hours. The presence of cattle on busy roads has also been linked to frequent traffic disruptions and accidents in several parts of the Capital.