new delhi: Around 100 schools in the national capital on Thursday received bomb threats through e-mail, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Police sources said the threats were issued by ‘Terrorizers 111’, the same group that sent similar threats to city schools on Monday

and Wednesday.

“We are Terrorizers111 and ViLE group. We planted bombs all over your building and every major ward, pipe bombs, chemical devices, timers in ICUs, operation threatres, maternity wards, emergency exits, and admin offices ready to rip everything apart.

“We hacked all your IT systems, we breached in kodex portal and EDR’d every staff members and breached in LEEP portal, used it as a weapon to gather everyone’s information. We know where you all live, when this building blows up and blood shatters next are homes of every staff member. We got your schedules, your security codes, everything,” the mail read.

It added, “Terrorizers 111 and ViLE don’t forgive, don’t forget, the warnings will appear only in your head when the silence breaks.”

The schools include Aakash Public School, Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, Crescent Public School, Blue Bells International School, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School and Indraprastha International School, Dwarka, among others, officials said.

Police teams along with firemen and bomb disposal squads rushed to the premises immediately after being informed about the threats.

This was the third such incident in four days when schools in the capital city received bomb threats.

On Monday, 32 schools across Delhi received similar threats, which later turned out to be a hoax. On Wednesday, around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats through e-mail, which were again declared prank.