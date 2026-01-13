At JNU, VP Radhakrishnan highlights debate, dissent as pillars of democracy

New Delhi: Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Monday delivered the chief guest address at the 9th Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), urging young graduates to dedicate their education toward national development and social inclusion.

In his address at the Prajnan Bhavan in New Delhi, Shri Radhakrishnan, speaking on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, underscored that education must transcend the mere acquisition of degrees and instead focus on building character, strengthening intellect, and empowering individuals to stand with confidence.

Highlighting India’s rich civilisational legacy, he referred to ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda and Takshashila, and classical texts including the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita and Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural, noting that these traditions have consistently placed learning at the heart of ethical and societal life.

Radhakrishnan also emphasised that modern scientific knowledge and traditional values must grow together to prepare the youth for the challenges of the future. He urged graduates to uphold “intellectual honesty,” reduce inequalities through social inclusion, and actively contribute to the nation’s development as India charts its journey toward a Viksit Bharat @2047.

Referring to the democratic ethos of JNU, he acknowledged that debate, discussion, dissent and even confrontation are essential elements of a healthy democracy, but added that such processes must lead to conclusions and collective cooperation in implementation.

The Vice-President commended the university’s inclusive atmosphere, its efforts to promote Indian languages, and its initiatives in emerging and civilisational studies. In his concluding remarks, he called on the graduates to be guided by constitutional values and to respect their parents and teachers as they embark on the next phase of their lives.