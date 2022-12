New Delhi: Winds gusting up to 16 kilometres per hour gave Delhi its best air quality since October 15 on Tuesday. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 177, improving from 218 on Monday.

The AQI was 186 on October 15. This is also the first time since December 14, 2020 that the capital recorded a "moderate" air quality day in December.