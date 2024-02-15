At 71.09 lakh, Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Feb 13

The Delhi Metro on February 13 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys at 71.09 lakh, a record achieved on a day when huge traffic jams were reported in the NCR amid heavy security arrangements in view of a farmers’ march to the national Capital.

The urban transporter shared the data in a post on X on Wednesday, saying it has surpassed its previous milestone accomplished last September.

The count of daily passenger journeys in Delhi Metro had stood at 71.03 lakh on September 4 and 69.94 lakh on August 29 in 2023 around Raksha Bandhan festival.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro had regulated passengers’ entry and exit at nine stations by shutting some gates for several hours in view of the farmers’ march towards Delhi. The commuters were allowed to enter or exit these stations through other gates.

The figures on February 12 stood at 70.87 lakh which rose to 71.09 lakh on February 13, officials said.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

On weekdays, the average count of daily passenger journeys in Delhi Metro stands at around 65 lakh, a senior official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s current network span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram).

“Delhi Metro broke its highest passenger journeys record set in September 2023 by registering an unmatched 71.09 lakh passenger ridership on Tuesday (February 13, 2024), the highest ever daily passenger ridership,” the DMRC said in its post.

It also shared a poster, saying “Delhi Metro has crossed another milestone of success”.

Later, the DMRC said in a statement, “This faith shown by passengers makes the DMRC a major mass transit backbone of the National Capital Region. The Delhi Metro is continuously working towards further improving the overall commuting experience of the passengers and would like to thank the passengers for their patronage and support.”

“Since the Delhi Metro is an environment-friendly system, when more passengers prefer the Metro over their private vehicles, there is a reduction in vehicular emissions, which helps in improving the air quality of the city and its peripheries,” it said.

The DMRC also shared data with a break-up of line journeys on its various corridors.

Of the 71,09,171 passenger journeys recorded on February 13, the share of various corridors were — 7,57,629 (Red Line); 19,34,568 (Yellow Line); 3,35,350 (Green Line) and 51,910 (Rapid Metro), among other lines, as per the data.