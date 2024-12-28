At 41.2 mm, Delhi records highest single-day Dec rainfall in 101 years

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 41.2 mm rain in the past 24 four hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, marking the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years, the weather department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital recorded the highest-ever rainfall on a single day in the month on December 3, 1923, at 75.7 mm.

The rains also made December 2024 the fifth-highest in terms of monthly rainfall since records began in 1901, an official from the weather department said.

"The 24-hour cumulative rainfall ending at 8:30 am today is the second-highest since 1901 at Safdarjung. The monthly rainfall is the fifth-highest. The 24-hour cumulative rainfall refers to the rainfall during the past 24 hours, ending at 8:30 am IST on the given date," the IMD official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to an overcast sky on Saturday, with the weather department forecasting light to moderate rain and issuing a yellow alert for the day.

An active western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds are causing light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms over Northwest and Central India, including Delhi-NCR, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.7 degree Celsius on Saturday, six notches above the season's average.

Additionally, the air quality in Delhi improved to 'moderate,' with the AQI settling at 152 at 9 am on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'