At 397, AQI nears ‘severe’ zone, relief unlikely soon

New Delhi: In response to the alarming increase in pollution levels in Delhi following Diwali celebrations, Environment minister Gopal Rai announced a comprehensive initiative on Tuesday aimed at mitigating the hazardous air quality in the capital city.



The Delhi government has launched a special campaign involving the deployment of 215 mobile anti-smog guns to sprinkle water on roads throughout Delhi. Rai emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, “We are running several campaigns in Delhi under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal to tighten the noose on pollution in Delhi. Today, we are initiating another step to keep the pollution levels in check.”

This latest initiative adds to the ongoing efforts, including anti-dust and anti-open burning campaigns, as well as the strategic spraying of bio-decomposers to combat pollution effectively.

As part of the newly launched campaign, each of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be equipped with dedicated mobile anti-smog guns, totalling 70 units. In addition, 60 anti-smog guns have been strategically deployed to target hotspots within the city where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is notably higher.

Rai expressed optimism regarding the immediate impact of this mega-campaign, stating, “I am optimistic that there will be an immediate reduction in pollution levels through this campaign. The campaign will run across Delhi, and 60 mobile anti-smog

guns have deployed on hotspots to keep pollution levels in check.” Additionally, acknowledging the efforts of the Punjab government in reducing stubble burning, Rai highlighted, “The Punjab government has made significant efforts to reduce the cases of stubble burning. As a result of the efforts of the government of Punjab, the incidence of stubble burning has come down by 60 per cent this year as compared to the previous years.”

As Delhi grapples with the seasonal challenge of heightened pollution levels, the mobilisation of anti-smog guns underscores the government’s aim to adopt innovative and effective measures to safeguard public health and address the complex issue of air quality in the region.

The capital’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm everyday, stood at 397, worsening from 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday.