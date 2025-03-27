At 38.9 deg C, Delhi records hottest March day since 2022

NEW DELHI: Delhi registered its hottest March day since 2022 on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling 7.4 notches above normal at 38.9 degrees Celsius.

The temperature was higher than the 37.1 degrees Celsius recorded on Tuesday, the previous highest for the month this year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the last time the national capital had registered such high temperatures during the month was in 2022

when the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.1 degrees Celsius

on March 29.

Delhi recorded its hottest March day in 2024 at 37.8°C on March 29. Ridge observatory saw 40°C on Wednesday, 6.3°C above normal. Humidity ranged from 19 to 52 per cent. AQI stood at 231 (‘poor’), with improvement expected soon.