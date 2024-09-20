At 21.10C, Delhi records lowest minimum temp in Sept in 14 yrs

New Delhi: Intermittent rainfall over the last few days led to a dip in the mercury levels in the national Capital, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday — its lowest for September in 14 years.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data of the last 14 years, Thursday’s minimum temperature surpasses the previous record of 21.4 degrees Celsius set on September 13.

In comparison, the lowest minimum temperature for the corresponding period in 2022 was 22.3 degrees celsius, the data showed. As the monsoon prepares to make its exit from the city, Delhiites continue to enjoy its final few days. Delhi has recorded 1,029.9 mm of rainfall so far this season, 67 per cent above normal, as per the IMD data.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded at 32 degree celsius, two notches below the normal on Friday according to the weather department. The humidity level stood at 76 per cent at 5.30 pm.