ASSOCHAM ‘Illness to Wellness’ honors doctor fraternity on National Doctor’s Day

NEW DELHI: As the nation observes National Doctor’s Day, ASSOCHAM CSR Council’s ‘Illness to Wellness’ initiative shines a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of doctors across India. This initiative, dedicated to promoting health and well-being, honours the relentless dedication of medical professionals in alleviating suffering and safeguarding public health.



Anil Rajput, Chairperson of ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, expressed deep gratitude, highlighting doctors as the backbone of the healthcare system. He emphasised their unwavering commitment, often sacrificing personal comfort to care for patients. The global pandemic underscored their pivotal role, showcasing their bravery and resilience in the face of adversity.

Recognising the diverse challenges doctors tackle, Deepak Sood, Secretary General of ASSOCHAM, praised their tireless efforts and compassionate care.

From urban centres to remote villages, doctors have worked tirelessly to ensure the well-being of all citizens, demonstrating their profound impact on national health.

Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev Bagai, Pediatrician and Chairman of Nephron Clinic, commended initiatives like ‘Illness to Wellness’ for promoting preventive healthcare. He emphasized the importance of public awareness in areas such as personal hygiene and vaccination to combat chronic diseases and ensure future generations’ well-being.

Dr. G.C. Khilnani, Chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, lauded ‘Illness to Wellness’ for its role in disease awareness and prevention over the past decade. The initiative has significantly contributed to educating the public through camps, webinars, and awareness campaigns.

In honour of National Doctor’s Day, ‘Illness to Wellness’ hosted a special program on June 29th, attended by over 80 esteemed doctors. Notable figures included (Padma Bhushan) Dr. TS Kler of BLK-Max Heart and Vascular Institute, (Padma Shri) Dr. Randeep Guleria from Medanta, (Padma Bhushan) Dr. SK Sarin of ILBS, (Padma Shri) Dr. Yash Gulati from Apollo Hospital, and (Padma Shri) Dr. Mohsin Wali, among others. This gathering celebrated their profound impact on building a healthier nation.

Since its inception in 2014, ‘Illness to Wellness’ has been dedicated to empowering communities through health education and sustainable practices.

It has expanded its outreach through various initiatives, aiming to raise awareness and provide actionable health information to the public. The celebration of National Doctor’s Day serves as a reminder of the critical role doctors play in safeguarding public health, honouring their commitment to excellence and humanity.