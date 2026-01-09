Assembly sits one more day

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly witnessed repeated disruptions on Thursday after a video purportedly showing Leader of Opposition Atishi allegedly making an “insensitive” remark about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur sparked sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has also been extended by one day, till Friday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered a forensic examination of the video and referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges, as protests forced multiple adjournments of the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the Winter Session was extended by one day as “important government business remains pending due to disruptions by the Opposition for the past two days.” The controversy stems from a clip circulated by BJP leaders, alleging that Atishi made objectionable remarks during a special discussion on a Delhi government programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru

Tegh Bahadur in November last year. BJP MLAs demanded strict action, including cancellation of Atishi’s Assembly membership, accusing her of “disrespecting” the Sikh Guru.

Responding to objections raised by AAP, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced, “The video clip of the Leader of the Opposition Atishi has been handed over to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi for examination,” adding that the forensic report has been sought within 15 days. He said the decision was taken “with the consent of the ruling party” as the Opposition alleged that the clip had been tampered with.

Atishi has categorically denied the allegations, asserting that the video was manipulated. “The BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji into it,” she said, maintaining that her remarks were about the BJP “running away from a discussion on pollution” and their protest over stray dogs. The fourth day of the winter session was marred by chaos as BJP MLAs entered the well of the House displaying posters and shouting slogans, while AAP members counter-protested, demanding action against Kapil Mishra for allegedly circulating an “edited fake” video.