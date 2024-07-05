Assembly polls: BJP’s extended executive committee meet on July 7

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP will discuss its strategy for the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls at a meeting of its extended executive committee here on Sunday, party leaders said.



The meeting to be held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium will be attended by more than 2,000 people, including members of the Delhi BJP, and functionaries from the district and ward levels, a party leader said.

“The focus of the meeting will be on the preparations for the Assembly elections due in 2025,” he said and added that “other issues” will also be discussed.

The BJP has not won an Assembly poll in the national Capital in more than two decades. The AAP has won the election twice in a row in 2015 and 2020 with thumping majority. Citing the victory of the BJP in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi in the recent general elections, party leaders hope that this time the BJP will put on a good show in the Assembly polls. The BJP has eight legislators in the

70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has 61.

Raaj Kumar Anand, the MLA from Patel Nagar, was disqualified after he quit the AAP and fought Lok Sabha elections on a BSP ticket. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address the meeting, the party leaders said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that several political resolutions will be passed in the meeting.

“Apart from thanking the people of Delhi and the party’s leaders and workers for the BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls in the city, there will be a discussion on upcoming assembly polls during the meeting,” he said.

Sachdeva said the number of participants of the meeting is high because it is an extended executive committee gathering.

The executive committee of the Delhi BJP comprises over 300 members, including present and past party functionaries, elected representatives and other senior leaders.