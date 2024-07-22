Assembly polls: AAP embarks on vigorous campaign strategy

New Delhi: In a fervent drive to reclaim political ground, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its efforts ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Still reeling from setbacks in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where it failed to secure any of the seven seats in the Capital, AAP leaders have embarked on a vigorous campaign strategy. Emphasising grassroots mobilisation and local development initiatives, AAP aims to bolster its constituency support.



An AAP official underscored the party’s renewed focus, stating, “The party leaders and volunteers have been instructed to enhance public outreach in their respective areas.” He highlighted the imperative of advancing stalled development projects, leveraging local area development funds.

Additionally, as the Assembly elections draw near in Haryana and Delhi, the Congress and the AAP are increasingly diverging from their national-level alliance strategy in these states. Both parties are now charting independent courses and positioning themselves in opposition to each other. This shift is particularly evident in Delhi, where the AAP has decided to contest the Assembly elections autonomously. This decision comes despite their recent alliance with the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections, as earlier confirmed by Gopal Rai, the AAP’s Delhi State convenor.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti has challenged the election results for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, alleging bias by the Election Commission in favour of the BJP. Bharti’s petition to the High Court detailed accusations of electoral irregularities, including overspending by BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj and undue influence tactics at polling stations.

“The Election Commission is clearly telling an INDIA Alliance candidate who got votes from 3,74,815 people that we will not answer,” Bharti expressed, criticising the Election Commission’s perceived alignment with the ruling BJP.

The AAP leader’s petition cited multiple instances of electoral misconduct, including the preferential treatment of BJP agents during home voting for elderly citizens and the controversial resignation and subsequent candidature of Raaj Kumar Anand under the BJP banner. In response to allegations of electoral malpractice, Bharti asserted, “An attempt was made to divide people on a religious basis.” He accused the BJP of exploiting communal sentiments and highlighted instances of alleged police complicity in aiding BJP’s electoral efforts.

AAP’s preparations for the Assembly elections come amidst a shifting political landscape in Delhi, with AAP distancing itself from former electoral alliances and focusing on an independent campaign strategy.

With the petition, AAP remains resolute in its commitment to electoral transparency and fair play. As Delhi gears up for the upcoming polls, AAP’s resilience and determination to reclaim political dominance remain palpable.