‘Assembly poll results not reflective of nation’s mood for LS elections’

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday asserted that the assembly election results are not reflective of the nation’s mood for next year’s Lok Sabha polls even as it congratulated the BJP on its imminent victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The party also asserted that a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc on December 6 will decide the future course of action. According to the latest trends, the BJP is set to form the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while it has already crossed the majority mark in Rajasthan.

While the saffron party is set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, it is on the way to trouncing the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In Telangana, the Congress is set to form the government after defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). In its official statement, the AAP said it “submits to the will of the people” and congratulates BJP for its win in three states.

‘We sincerely hope that the BJP will come through on its promise and provide homes under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana. We also hope that the BJP will provide LPG (cylinders) at Rs 450, as promised. We demand that cheaper LPG (cylinders) should be provided for the entire nation and not be limited to the three states,’ the party added. The AAP also congratulated the Congress on “a spectacular win” in Telangana.

‘This is, however, not reflective of the mood of the nation for (the) Lok Sabha as the Congress won MP (Madhya Pradesh),’