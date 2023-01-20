Assembly okays additional fund of Rs 1,028 crore to clean Yamuna

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Thursday appr-oved a supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore for the Delhi Jal Board and to speed up work for cleaning the Yamuna.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia placed Supplementary Demand For Grants before the Delhi Assembly.

“The Lt Governor made every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning Yamuna by putting pressure on the

officers. Despite the approval of the budget from the House, the funds to Delhi Jal Board

were stopped.

“No matter how hard BJP and L-G try, the Delhi government will not stop the work of Delhiites,” he said.

The Delhi Assembly also approved additional grants of Rs 100 crore for roadworks under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.

The Public Works Department (PWD) got an additional grant of Rs 800 crore for road maintenance, construction of additional classrooms, and re-modelling of hospitals.

Grants worth Rs 50 crore for the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana and Rs 75 crore for SC-ST Welfare were also approved by the assembly.

Sisodia said the government has not only got the money released to the Delhi Jal Board but has also released an additional budget of Rs 1,028 crore for cleaning the Yamuna so that it can be expedited.

Meanwhile, the wads of cash showed in the Assembly by ruling AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal alleging an attempt to bribe him by a contractor of a state-run hospital was handed over to the ACB on Thursday, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

The cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh was handed to officers of the Anti-Corruption

Branch (ACB) along with a complaint of the MLA, the Speaker said.

The Rithala MLA created a flutter in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday when he showed wads of currency notes and claimed threat to his life from powerful people.