Assaulted, iron rod inserted in private part for objecting to abuse’

A 28-year-old factory worker has accused a group of youngsters of assaulting him and inserting an iron rod in his private part for allegedly objecting to being abused in west Delhi’s Khayala area, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident occurred on Diwali. The main accused, identified as Ashok Yadav, has been arrested but two of his associates are absconding, the police said.

According to the FIR, the victim — who works as a labourer at a factory — was on his way to have dinner at a friend’s house in the Vishnu Garden locality of Khayala.

On the way, he was allegedly accosted by Yadav, who asked him why he was roaming around in the locality, it said.

An argument broke out between the two and Yadav abused the victim. He also called two of his associates to the spot. The accused then beat up the victim before removing his clothes and inserting an iron rod in his private part, the FIR stated.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

An FIR was registered under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and Yadav arrested on Tuesday, the police said.