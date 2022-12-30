Assault on sanitation worker in east Delhi: MCD writes to cops

New Delhi: The MCD on Thursday registered a complaint with Delhi Police against "unidentified goons having close association" with BJP MLA Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker in east Delhi.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the MCD requested stringent action against the perpetrators since the matter involved physical assault, threats and public humiliation. However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet. The civic body has cited a purported video circulating on social media where a few men are seen thrashing and assaulting the MCD employee.

"An incident that occurred on 28.12.2022 has come to the notice of the undersigned wherein, a Paryawaran

Sahayak named Amit employed with MCD department was beaten up by some unidentified goons having close association with Abhay Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar," the letter read.

"It is requested that an FIR may be filed taking into cognizance the gravity of the aforesaid incident. A copy of the said video is being forwarded to you on your official e-mail ID separately," the letter read. A senior police officer confirmed that they had received a complaint.

"We have received a complaint... We are just looking into the alleged video. No

FIR has been registered in the matter yet."