‘Assault on democracy’: AAP slams BJP govt over freezing Congress’ bank accounts

New Delhi: In a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the freezing of bank accounts belonging to the Congress and the Youth Congress by the Income Tax department, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.



Terming the move as an assault on democracy, AAP senior leaders and Cabinet Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi voiced their concerns during a press conference held on Friday. Expressing dismay, Bharadwaj stated, “I think this is very unfortunate and a direct attempt to influence the elections in democracy. Elections are going to be announced any time in a week or two and freezing the bank account of the primary opposition party before that is completely illegal and undemocratic.”

Atishi echoed his sentiments, highlighting a pattern of harassment against opposition parties. “A pattern is visible, a design is visible that the Central Government is using each and every one of its agencies against the opposition,” she asserted.

“First, notices from the ED and CBI are sent to the opposition parties one after the other. One after the other, the opposition parties are intimidated and threatened, their leaders are sent to jail through ED, CBI, Anti Corruption Bureau.”

She further predicted a bleak future for opposition parties if such tactics persist. “First, you intimidated the parties, sent their leaders to jail, then the leaders of the parties are not available. Now, you are trying to freeze whatever money they have to contest elections.”

Atishi speculated on the BJP’s motives, implying a nefarious plan to undermine democracy. “This conspiracy is not against opposition parties, it is a conspiracy against democracy, it is against elections.”

Bharadwaj also addressed the recent Supreme Court ruling on electoral bonds, emphasizing transparency. “Yesterday the Supreme Court declared electoral bonds illegal and unconstitutional. The Bharatiya Janata Party got about Rs 6,566 crore from big corporate houses while the Aam Aadmi Party got only Rs 94 crore. We demand from the BJP that it should declare which corporate houses and which companies gave this money to them.”

The BJP’s actions have sparked widespread condemnation, with critics decrying the move as a dangerous erosion of democratic principles. As the nation braces for the upcoming election, the integrity of the electoral process hangs in the balance amidst escalating tensions between the ruling party and its political adversaries.