Assault and extortion allegations: 5 cops held

NEW DELHI: Five Delhi police officials from Vasant Kunj South have been arrested by the Delhi Police following serious allegations of physical assault and extortion. A PCR call at the Vasant Kunj South Police Station alerted the cops.

According to the Police, the incident came to light on Tuesday, when a PCR call was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station reporting the involvement of police personnel in criminal activities.

The complaint was lodged by Sukh Karan, who alleged that he was assaulted and extorted by the Delhi Police officers.

In response to the complaint, a case was immediately registered under FIR invoking sections 384 (extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

The swift action taken by the Vasant Kunj South police led to the prompt arrest of the involved Police officers.

They were produced before the Hon’ble court on Wednesday and were subsequently remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising serious concerns about police misconduct and the abuse of power.

Senior officials have assured that the matter is being taken seriously, with both further investigation and disciplinary proceedings currently underway.