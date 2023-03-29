ASoSE in Rana Pratap Bagh is better than any private school, says Atishi

New Delhi: In an effort to ensure world-class education for all children in Delhi, Education minister Atishi inaugurated yet another Dr. B.R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Rana Pratap Bagh on Tuesday.



The new SoSE will provide specialised education in ‘Humanities’. With the inauguration of this new ASoSE, the number of ASoSEs has now increased to 37 in Delhi.

Inaugurating the school, Atishi said, “This School of Specialised Excellence of Rana Pratap Bagh will become one of the best schools in Delhi. This state-of-the-art school with advanced facilities will ensure world-class quality education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds.” On the occasion of the school’s inauguration, along with Atishi, Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and senior officials of the education department were also present.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Education Minister was welcomed by the NCC band of Delhi government schools at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed ASoSE at Rana Pratap Bagh in Model Town. The Education Minister unveiled the plaque and took stock of the new classrooms, biology lab, and staff rooms built on the first floor and the magnificent library and multi-purpose hall built on the third floor.

Addressing the people gathered for the inauguration, Atishi said, “No private school in this area will be as magnificent as this government school.”

She said that prior to the Kejriwal government coming to power 8 years ago, people had a different perception of government schools. Previously, quality education was considered a luxury only affordable to the wealthy, with the Kejriwal Government’s education revolution, every child in Delhi can now receive world-class education, Atishi added.

The Education Minister also stated, “Before 2015, parents from poor socio-economic backgrounds were forced to send their children to a government school due to lack of money, but now they send their children to Delhi government schools proudly. There was a time in Delhi when parents used to stand in a queue outside private schools for admission, but due to the futuristic vision of Manish Sisodia, now parents queue up outside Delhi government schools. It is to be noted that the Kejriwal government’s ASoSEs are the most sought-after Delhi government schools in the national Capital. For the academic session 2023-24, for nearly 4,400 seats, the Delhi government received 92,000 applications.”