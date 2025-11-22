Asim Ahmed Khan quits Cong, returns to AAP

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Asim Ahmed Khan on Friday quit the Congress and rejoined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Chandni Mahal ward MCD bypoll.

Khan, who earlier served as Food and Civil Supplies Minister, was removed from the Cabinet in 2015 after a CBI probe was recommended, but was later given a clean chit and acquitted. He had joined the Congress last year and contested the 2025 polls from Matia Mahal.

Welcoming him back, AAP’s Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj said Khan’s induction would strengthen the party and counter long-standing “nepotism” in the ward.