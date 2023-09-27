ASI thwarts snatching attempt in Delhi’s Model Town: Police

New Delhi: Prompt action by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) averted a snatching incident near the Model Town area here, police said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police has posted a 39-second video, sharing the CCTV footage of the incident, on X. The video has gone viral on social media.

“ASI Ajay Jha, posted in the communication department of the Delhi Police, displayed bravery and stopped snatchers who were fleeing on a scooter at the Model Town market by kicking them,” the police wrote on X in Hindi.

It said Jha went to the Model Town market for some work around 5.10 pm on Sunday when he heard screaming voices and saw two men trying to flee on a scooter.

He ran towards the scooter and kicked it.

While kicking the moving two-wheeler, the ASI fell on the ground and sustained a fracture in his hand. The snatchers lost control over the scooter and also fell on the ground. They were overpowered by the people present at the spot and a stolen purse was recovered from their possession, police said in the video.