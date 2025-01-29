ASI Sangwan and police save 8 lives

NEW DELHI: The collapse of a four-story building in North Delhi’s Burari on Monday led to a heroic rescue operation spearheaded by ASI Sudhir Sangwan from the Burari Police Station, who risked his life to save those trapped beneath the debris.

Demonstrating exceptional bravery, Sangwan risked his life to rescue two children, aged 16 and 10, buried under the debris. Ignoring the peril posed by precarious lintels, Sangwan maneuvered through a narrow window to bring the children to safety.

His courageous act was met with widespread admiration from those present at the scene, who hailed him as a symbol of selfless service.

Additional police officers from the Burari Police Station, including Head Constables Sandeep, Pardeep, Rahish, and Sunil Kumar, also played critical roles in the rescue efforts. Together, they saved six individuals trapped in the wreckage. Speaking on the rescue operation, the Deputy Commissioner of Police North District commended the officers for their swift and fearless response. “I would like to highlight the heroic and courageous efforts of our personnel who, at great personal risk, responded quickly to save lives,” the DCP said.

Residents of the area and onlookers expressed their gratitude for the officers’ prompt action. Calls have been made for the Delhi Police to honor ASI Sudhir Sangwan for his exceptional bravery formally.

The cause of the building collapse is under investigation, with local authorities sealing the area and assessing nearby buildings.

Despite the tragedy’s toll of five lives, ASI Sudhir Sangwan’s heroism brought hope amidst the devastation.