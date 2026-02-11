ASI nabbed by CBI for Rs 10 lakh bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Sunder Pal, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police deployed at the C.R. Park police station, for taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a complainant related to a property dispute case.



According to officials from CBI, it was confirmed that a case was registered under the law on February 10, 2026, as it was intimated to the authority that Pal demanded Rs 25 lakh to settle the property issue, and at the same time, it was promised that no legal consequences would follow against the complainant. As such, authorities quickly set a trap, catching Pal red-handed as he demanded and took Rs 10 lakh as part of the bribe money.

Kataka player Pal is presently under arrest, with further investigations being conducted.

The CBI reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to addressing the issue of corruption, emphasising the fact that the agency’s tough stance on public servants who have engaged in the act of corruption is a symbol of its commitment to integrity and accountability in public service. In the past weeks, the CBI arrested public servants, including police personnel, revenue officers, and municipal workers, who took bribes in return for favours, settlement of disputes, or relief in legal cases, as the anti-corruption campaign is rolled out across the country.