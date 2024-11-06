ASI held for demanding and accepting bribe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Vigilance Unit arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar of Krishna Nagar Police Station, Shahdara, on Monday, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Vigilance Unit of the Delhi Police.

According to the police reports, the arrest followed a complaint from a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, who reported the incident to the Vigilance Unit at Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

The complainant alleged that ASI Pramod had summoned him in connection with a financial dispute and threatened to file a criminal case unless a bribe was paid.

Initially demanding Rs 2 lakh, ASI Pramod later agreed to Rs 50,000, with Rs 10,000 as the first installment.

Aggrieved by the demand, the complainant approached the Vigilance Unit, which then set up a sting operation.

At around 6 pm, ASI Pramod allegedly accepted the money in his office at Krishna Nagar station.

Vigilance officers, led by Inspector Nipun Kumar, seized the cash from his drawer and immediately arrested him.

An FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and ASI Pramod was sent to judicial custody after being presented before the Special Judge at Rouse

Avenue Court,