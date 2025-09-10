ASI held for accepting Rs 15K bribe

NEW DELHI: The Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar of Hauz Qazi police station on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Vigilance unit of the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Bazar Sita Ram, alleged that Kumar demanded money to avoid implicating him in a false case. On September 9, the complainant approached the Vigilance Branch with the bribe amount in marked

currency notes. ASI Rakesh Kumar was caught taking a Rs 15,000 bribe at Hauz Qazi station. He threw notes to evade capture; Rs 10,000 recovered. Arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act.