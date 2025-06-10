ASI assaulted, wrist fractured after asking to stop loudspeaker

NEW DELHI: An assistant sub-inspector was allegedly beaten by a mob when he asked people to stop blaring loudspeakers beyond the permitted time at a religious gathering in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, an officer said on Monday.

The injured officer is undergoing treatment for a wrist fracture, he said. The incident took place on the night of June 4, when the ASI, who was on emergency duty, responded to a call for the use of loudspeakers at a religious event.

“The ASI reached near Gali Number 1, Char Chowk, where around 200 people had gathered for a jagran. He informed the organisers that the permitted time for using loudspeakers had ended at 10 pm, while it was already 11.30 pm, and asked them to shut it down,” the officer said.

The organisers, however, allegedly refused to comply and began arguing with the officer, which soon escalated into a physical attack.

According to sources, the officer tried to contact emergency services but was unable to connect to 112. He then informed ACP’s office, which directed him to seize the loudspeakers and amplifier.

When the ASI tried to confiscate the equipment, around 20 to 25 people allegedly surrounded him and attacked him. In the scuffle, an amplifier struck his hand, causing a fracture. The mob also tore his uniform, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, the officer said.