ASI arrested while taking Rs 20,000 bribe to provide relief in dowry harassment case

New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector posted at Geeta Colony Police Station in Delhi’s Shahdara district was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant, officials said. The arrest was made by the Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police as part of an anti-corruption drive launched by Police Commissioner Satish Golchha.



The accused, identified as ASI Rohtash Kumar, was apprehended by the Vigilance Unit at Barakhamba Road while accepting the tainted bribe amount from the complainant during a trap operation conducted at a pre-fixed time. According to police, Kumar was the investigating officer in a case registered at Geeta Colony Police Station. The complainant, a resident of Shahdara, had approached the Vigilance Unit alleging that his wife had filed a case against him related to harassment for demand of dowry.

He alleged that Kumar had been harassing and threatening him with strict legal action against him and other family members named in the FIR. The officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to provide relief in the case and to avoid further harassment.

Following negotiations, the amount was reportedly reduced to Rs 20,000, after which the complainant approached the Vigilance Unit and lodged a formal complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance Unit laid a trap and caught the accused officer while he was accepting the bribe. The tainted money was recovered during the operation.

A case has been registered at Police Station Vigilance under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Delhi Police urged citizens to report bribery through the Vigilance Helpline 1064.