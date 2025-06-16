ASI accused of bribery granted bail; complainant withdraws allegations

NEW delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to an assistant sub-inspector in a case of allegedly taking bribe from the transporters for not challaning their vehicles for traffic violations, noting that the complainant had retracted from the allegations.

Special Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal granted bail to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vijay Kumar on June 12, noting that in a statement recorded before a magistrate, the complainant had retracted from the allegations made by him.

The judge noted the bribe money was already recovered and custodial interrogation of the accused was not required.

“Considering the period of judicial custody of the accused as well as the fact that the recovery whatsoever has already been effected and also the fact that co-accused Head Constable Surender has already been granted bail... accused Vijay Kumar is admitted to bail,” the judge said.

The complaint filed by Dilip Kumar, a helper with traffic police, alleged he was used to collect bribes from transporters.

He later claimed the money was in lieu of avoiding challans. The accused claimed he had lent money to the complainant, who filed a false case.