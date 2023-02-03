Ashram flyover extension to be over by Feb end

New Delhi: Commuters from Delhi and Noida will be able to travel hassle-free after the completion of the Ashram flyover extension by February end, the Delhi government said in a statement on Thursday.



The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother, it said.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Manish Sisodia conducted an on-sight inspection to assess the progress of the work.

The minister said it was a herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy road but the PWD engineers undertook the challenge and delivered.