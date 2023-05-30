Ashram-DND flyover extension is now accessible to heavy vehicles too

New delhi: The Ashram-DND flyover extension was opened to heavy traffic on Monday after the successful completion of the shifting of the high-tension wire. Sharing the information, PWD minister Atishi said, “The movement of heavy vehicles on the Ashram-DND flyover extension was restricted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters in the vicinity of the high-tension wires. However, with the assistance of the concerned department, the PWD has successfully lifted the wires, allowing all vehicles to use this crucial route without any restrictions.”



As per Atishi, the opening of the flyover extension to heavy traffic is expected to provide immense relief to lakhs of commuters who rely on this route daily. With the removal of restrictions, the travel time for both commercial and private vehicles is expected to decrease significantly, leading to improved efficiency and reduced congestion, she added.

Furthermore, the PWD minister also highlighted that the completion of the connection of the loop from Sarai Kale Khan to Lajpat Nagar, expected within five days, will further alleviate the burden on the single route. Atishi added that this strategic infrastructure development will ensure better traffic management, resulting in a seamless and smooth travel experience for all Delhi commuters.

Atishi said, “The PWD, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is committed to enhancing the city’s infrastructure and addressing the needs of its growing population. By prioritizing projects that improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, the department aims to provide efficient transportation options that positively impact the daily lives of residents and businesses alike.”

As per a statement from the government, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been working tirelessly to enhance the infrastructure and streamline traffic movement in the city. The recent completion of the high-tension wire shifting on the Ashram DND flyover extension is a major milestone in these efforts. Previously, heavy vehicles were restricted from using the flyover due to the presence of these wires, resulting in longer travel times and congestion on alternative routes.