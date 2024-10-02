Ashok Kumar Verma takes charge as Northern Railway GM

New Delhi: In a recent development, Ashok Kumar Verma has officially assumed the role of General Manager of Northern Railway, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his extensive career in Indian Railways. A 1987 batch officer of the Indian Railway Stores Service, Verma previously served as the General Manager of the Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) in Prayagraj.



Verma’s career spans various significant roles within the Indian Railways. His past positions include Principal Chief Material Manager in North Western Railway, Divisional Railway Manager of the Bengaluru Division in South Western Railway, and Additional Divisional Railway Manager of the Jhansi Division. He has also served as Executive Director of Railway Stores at the Railway Board, showcasing his broad expertise in both operational and administrative capacities.

Verma holds a Civil Engineering degree from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj, and an MBA from IIM Kolkata. Additionally, he possesses a Diploma in Public Procurement from the Indian Railway Institute of Logistics and Material Management and a PG Diploma in Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University.

His diverse educational background complements his substantial experience in finance and public procurement.

Upon taking charge, Verma convened a meeting with all Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers via video conferencing. He emphasised that “punctuality and safety are the most important parameters in railway functioning.” He further

highlighted the critical nature of work site safety and the welfare of staff, directing senior

officers and supervisors to remain accessible to resolve concerns promptly.

In his address, he stated, “Railways have a huge contribution in the GDP of India, and only through the progress of Railways we can achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

He underscored the need for timely execution and quality adherence in projects, particularly the redevelopment of stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme (ABSS), the USBRL project, and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag line. He stressed that “the works must be planned keeping in mind safety, passenger convenience, and operational needs of the future.”