Ashish Sood takes charge as Delhi's Home Minister

New Delhi: BJP MLA Ashish Sood on Saturday took charge as Delhi's Home Minister and held his first official meeting with department officials. The first-time MLA from Janakpuri, Sood is a prominent Punjabi face in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Cabinet. After taking charge of the office, the minister, in a post on X, said, "I have assumed office as the Home Minister of Delhi and conducted my first important meeting with the officials of this department." Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening law and order in the national capital and improving administrative efficiency, he mentioned. "I will ensure that the Home Department operates with complete transparency and dedication," he added.

Besides home department, Sood has been allotted power, urban development, education, higher education, training and technical education portfolios. Speaking about his priorities, the minister said, "We will give special attention to law and order, disaster management, traffic systems, and other related matters. Our goal is to make Delhi a city where every citizen can live with dignity and pride." "We are committed to fulfilling the guarantees we have promised," he affirmed. He also mentioned a recent meeting led by the Delhi CM with officials of the Delhi Jal Board. "In the meeting, we discussed ways to ensure the supply of clean water to the residents of Delhi," he told media reporters.