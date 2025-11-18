Ashish Sood inspects sanitation work in Punjabi Bagh’s Ward 92

New Delhi: In a continued push to strengthen civic hygiene across the national capital, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood conducted an extensive inspection of the sanitation arrangements in Ward 92 of the Punjabi Bagh area on Sunday.

The visit was aimed at assessing on-ground progress and identifying gaps in routine cleanliness operations.

During the inspection, Sood interacted with local sanitation staff, seeking detailed updates on the work executed in recent weeks. Workers apprised him of the current pace of cleaning, waste collection, and logistical challenges.

After reviewing the status of operations, the minister issued immediate instructions wherever performance needed enhancement, emphasising the importance of consistency and accountability in the sanitation system.

Sood reiterated that ensuring cleanliness in every residential pocket, market stretch, and internal lane is essential for maintaining public health standards.

He also highlighted that sanitation work must be equally prioritised across all areas rather than restricted to a few high-visibility locations. According to him, sustainable cleanliness requires both administrative vigilance and community cooperation.

The inspection comes at a time when civic agencies are under pressure to improve waste management and curb pollution-related concerns in the city.

Sood noted that effective coordination between departments, timely deployment of manpower, and proper upkeep of equipment are crucial for achieving measurable improvements in urban hygiene.

He further stressed the need for regular monitoring of dust-prone and high-footfall areas, along with efficient removal of accumulated garbage to prevent environmental hazards. Officials accompanying him assured that corrective steps would be implemented without delay.

Sood concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering a cleaner urban environment and ensuring that residents experience noticeable improvements in civic services across all neighbourhoods.