Ashish Sood holds ‘Mega Jan Sunwai’

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood on Sunday organised a ‘Mega Jan Sunwai’ programme in Janakpuri, bringing together officials from over 20 departments at a single location to address public grievances and ensure swift resolution of civic issues.



Held at Golwalkar Vatika in C-5A Block, the programme was organised to mark one year of the Delhi government’s “people-centric, sensitive and accountable governance.” Addressing residents of Ward C-104, Sood said the initiative aimed to take governance directly to citizens’ doorsteps.

“This is the first time in any Delhi Assembly constituency that all day-to-day civic issues are being addressed on a single platform,” he said, assuring that complaints received during the Jan Sunwai would be resolved within three weeks.

“The Government believes that the administration must reach the people, not that citizens should run from office to office,” he added.

Officials from departments including the MCD, PWD, Delhi Jal Board, BSES, Forest Department, DPCC, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and Fire Services were present to facilitate on-the-spot grievance redressal.

Issuing directions during the programme, Sood prioritised issues related to contaminated water supply, sewer blockages, waterlogging in toilets, and maintenance of reservoirs in the area. He also instructed agencies to improve waste management, ensure regular cleanliness, prune trees and take strict action against illegal tree cutting.

Reviewing power infrastructure, the minister ordered repairs of dilapidated electricity poles, installation of new transformers and streetlights, and speedy resolution of billing and power cut complaints. On traffic safety, he directed action against illegal parking near Janakpuri South Metro Station and sought installation of speed breakers and traffic signals at key locations.

Highlighting long-term infrastructure work, Sood said a 36-inch trenchless sewer pipeline worth around Rs.48 crore is being laid in C-Block. “Once completed, this project will permanently resolve sewerage issues for the next 40 to 50 years,” he said.