Asha Homes: Minister Indraj reviews summer action plan

New Delhi: In an effort to ensure the well-being of mentally disabled individuals during the scorching summer months, Social Welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh conducted a review meeting with officials from the Social Welfare and Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday. The meeting focused on the Summer Action Plan for heat protection, healthcare facilities, food arrangements, and basic amenities at Asha Homes across Delhi.

Indraj Singh inspected various homes in Rohini, Narela, Hari Nagar, and Timarpur, assessing the availability of air conditioners, desert coolers, room coolers, and fans. He also ensured that the homes were equipped with water coolers and RO systems to provide clean and cool drinking water. The Minister emphasised that health facilities and toilets should be adequately maintained for residents’ comfort.

“The Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has given clear instructions that there should be no negligence regarding facilities at Asha Homes,” Indraj Singh stated. He further directed officials to regularly monitor the arrangements for heat protection and food services, ensuring the residents’ safety during the intense summer heat. The minister also highlighted the importance of dietary adjustments for the season. “Along with protecting them from intense sunlight, I emphasised including fresh salads, curd, and lemon water in the diet according to the summer season,” he said.