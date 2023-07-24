As Yamuna breaches danger mark, minister inspects Wazirabad WTP

New Delhi: In response to the escalating water levels in the Yamuna River, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday conducted a thorough inspection of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to assess the situation and ensure preparedness.



The Yamuna’s water level has surpassed the danger mark, standing at over 206 meters, with water being discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage at a rate of more than 2 lakh cubic feet per second. The Water Commission predicts that the water level may reach 206.7 meters by evening.

In the past, the rise in water levels had forced the closure of vital water treatment plants, causing a significant reduction in water production for Delhi. Learning from this experience, the Delhi government has taken proactive measures, raising the walls around all water treatment plants to prevent any future closures. During his visit, Bharadwaj assured that all water treatment plants are currently operating at maximum capacity, with stringent preventive measures in place to keep the plants functioning smoothly despite the increasing water levels. Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and implementing necessary precautions to prevent debris and pollutants from disrupting operations.

“Anticipating potential flooding, the government has constructed barriers in areas prone to overflow, while 60 teams have been deployed across Delhi to vigilantly monitor the situation. Residents in low-lying regions near the Yamuna have been evacuated to relief camps, which are equipped with essential facilities, including food, water, medical support, and accommodation,” Bharadwaj said.

“The government is providing all possible facilities to the people residing in these relief camps. Until the water completely recedes from these areas, the residents will be kept in the relief camps with all necessary amenities. Once the threat of flooding subsides and there is no danger, they will be allowed to return to their homes,” he added.