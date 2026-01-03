As toxic air brews on, AIIMS warns against outdoor exercise

NEW DELHI: With air quality in the Capital continuing to hover in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have reiterated that prolonged exposure to polluted air poses serious health risks, particularly during peak winter hours. Speaking on the worsening pollution levels, AIIMS Professor and Media In-charge Dr. Rima Dada said that the government has already issued an advisory urging people to avoid outdoor exercise and morning or evening walks during peak hours. “During early mornings and evenings, when it is extremely cold, pollution levels tend to remain high. Exercising outdoors at this time can be harmful,” she said. According to AIIMS experts, children, senior citizens, pregnant women and patients suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions are especially vulnerable. Hospitals have reported an increase in cases of breathlessness, aggravated asthma, persistent cough and eye irritation.

Doctors warn that even short-term exposure can trigger symptoms, while long-term exposure increases the risk of chronic lung disease, heart ailments and reduced immunity. Dr. Dada explained that fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. This can lead not only to respiratory distress but also systemic inflammation, increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. She also cautioned that physical exertion during high pollution periods leads to deeper inhalation of toxic air, further worsening health outcomes. AIIMS has advised residents to follow government guidelines strictly, limit outdoor activities, and prefer indoor exercise such as yoga and stretching.