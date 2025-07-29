As new session set to begin, teachers voice their concerns

NEW DELHI: As Delhi University gears up to reopen on August 1, 2025, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the institution. With over 82 new postgraduate (PG) courses being rolled out under the National Education Policy (NEP), glaring gaps in preparation and transparency have sparked outrage among faculty and academic stakeholders.

In a sharp critique, Prof. Abha Dev Habib, associate professor at Miranda House and a prominent academic voice, flagged the rushed and opaque rollout of the curriculum. “UGCF was hastily pushed in 2022 with only semester-1 content. The 2025 PG NEP rollout is no different,” she said.

She expressed concern that PG students are being admitted without clarity on courses. “Even teachers don’t know what will be taught. Heads are being pressured to alter syllabi already passed by the Academic and Executive Councils.”

Over 60,000 students await unnotified syllabi for Semesters VII and VIII. Faculty flagged lack of labs, rising student numbers, and external interference. A senior professor called it a “new low” in DU’s academic functioning.