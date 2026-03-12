As LPG supply falters, eateries flag new concerns over staff wages, ops

New Delhi: As irregular LPG supplies grip kitchens across Delhi, many restaurants run out of their fuel stock, creating challenges from menu changes to rising costs and concerns over staff wages.



Industry representatives say many eateries in the capital are trying to manage the situation through adjustments. However, if the disruption continues, smaller establishments may struggle to handle rising costs without affecting staff wages.

With the widening West Asia conflict, the government has prioritised the allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas sectors.

Under the revised allocation, the requirements of these sectors will be fully met before being supplied to other industries, according to a gazette notification.

Manpreet Singh, Honorary Treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), told PTI that many establishments in Delhi are not receiving regular LPG supplies, with several of them shifting to alternatives like piped natural gas and induction cooking.

He said restaurants are promoting dishes that require less gas or are cooking larger quantities using induction appliances.

If the situation continues, the rising costs will affect staff wages and employment, particularly in the unorganised sector. Restaurants may have to reduce the variety of food they offer and rely more on bulk cooking of certain

dishes, Singh said.

Small restaurant owners say they are facing operational stress due to irregular supplies. The owner of Shahdara’s Urban Kebab said their LPG stock has run out, and irregular supply is making daily kitchen operations difficult.

“As a small restaurant, it is difficult to manage such disruptions because we do not have the resources like large chains. If the situation continues, we may have to cut operational costs, which could include reducing staff wages or even letting some workers go,” he said.

The founder of The Piano Man chain, Arjun Sagar Gupta, said LPG supplies to their establishments have stopped, forcing them to depend on piped natural gas.

“Supplies have stopped. Piped natural gas is active, but Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also issued a circular. So we are trying to identify what all can be made without gas and trying to get information on when supplies will resume,” he said.

Street vendors dependent on LPG may face severe difficulties if supply disruptions continue, said Sandeep of the Indian Hawkers Association, warning some may be forced to buy cylinders at higher prices. Restaurant groups said limited LPG stocks could impact operations, though outlets using PNG report

no disruption.