‘As-is, Where-is’ relief for 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi

New Delhi: In a landmark decision set to reshape Delhi’s urban landscape, the Centre and the Delhi government have announced the regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies, offering legal ownership and a pathway to planned development for lakhs of residents. The move, seen as a major policy shift, aims to bring long-neglected settlements into the mainstream while improving infrastructure and living standards.



Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar described the move as transformative. He said, “Today marks a historic moment in the lives of residents of Delhi,” adding that the PM-UDAY scheme, launched in 2019, was designed to confer ownership rights. Highlighting the latest decision, he stated that colonies would be regularised on an “As-is, Where-is” basis, which would “encourage residents to come forward for registration of their properties.” He further noted, “This will not only provide legal ownership but also enable citizens to undertake construction or redevelopment of their homes in accordance with MCD norms.”

The minister credited the initiative to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Delhi is witnessing a new phase of planned and inclusive urban development, aimed at addressing legacy issues while building a future-ready city.”

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it would bring “hope, dignity and long-awaited security to lakhs of families.” The Delhi Cabinet passed a resolution thanking the Centre, calling the move a “transformative step.” Gupta added, “The Centre’s decision will open a new path of self-respect, stability and growth for lakhs of citizens.”

Under the plan, all plots and buildings in these colonies will be treated as residential, and regularisation will apply to existing structures without requiring approved layout plans. Convenience shops of limited size will also be regularised under specified conditions. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will issue Certificates of Regularisation, while the Revenue Department of the Delhi government will handle conveyance deeds and authorisation slips.

Applications under the scheme will open from April 24, 2026, through the Swagam portal. A defined timeline has been set, including 45 days for issuing conveyance deeds. Around 4.5 million residents are expected to benefit.

Gupta emphasised that the decision goes beyond legal recognition. “It offers residents a pathway to self-respect, stability and development,” she said, adding that Rs 800 crore has been allocated in the 2026–27 budget to improve infrastructure in these areas.

The initiative is expected to ease long-standing uncertainties, enable access to housing loans, and pave the way for comprehensive redevelopment, marking a significant

step towards inclusive and planned urban growth in the national capital.