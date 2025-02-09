As day advanced, mood swings gripped AAP and BJP’s headquarters

New Delhi: In one of the attention-grabbing wins, Satish Upadhyay of the BJP defeated AAP’s Somnath Bharti in the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency in the Delhi Assembly polls, ending Bharti’s winning streak 2013.

As the results of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections were declared, contrasting scenes unfolded at the two main party headquarters. While BJP supporters were seen celebrating enthusiastically outside their office, the mood at the Aam AAP headquarters remained subdued.

In the early stages of vote counting, AAP’s Delhi spokesperson, Jasmine Shah, had expressed optimism for the party’s prospects. With confidence, he told the press: “We believe the AAP is going to form the government with a huge majority. This was not a normal election. On one side, it was AAP, whereas on the other, it was the entire system… This was an election between two models, the AAP model and the BJP model.”

However, as the results began to unfold, the AAP office on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Marg, which had been prepared for celebrations with tents, a stage, and media arrangements, grew increasingly quiet as the party’s prospects faded.

The initial excitement quickly turned to concern as AAP’s early leads were overtaken by the BJP. Despite brief moments of joy when Arvind Kejriwal led in his constituency, the mood shifted dramatically as BJP’s momentum grew. By late morning, when it was clear that the BJP was on course to win, the atmosphere at the AAP office grew even more somber.