As Capital’s air quality turns poor, anti-pollution curbs under GRAP-1 imposed

New Delhi: The air quality became “poor” on Saturday, therefore the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the Delhi-National Capital Region and surrounding areas to immediately adopt the Graded Response Action Plan-Stage I (GRAP-I). Following a Saturday meeting of the GRAP subcommittee, which reviewed the Delhi Air Quality Index, weather forecasts, and the air quality scenario, the curbs were ordered.“The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend and has been recorded at 209 for June 7, 2025. Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in Poor category in coming days,” the CAQM order said.

To address air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a series of tier-based policies and procedures known as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was put into place. Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), Moderate (101-200), Poor (201-300), and Very Poor (301-400) are the five levels of the AQI scale. GRAP Stage I measures include restraints including halting development, managing traffic, and limiting the operations of specific enterprises that contribute to air pollution. These measures equate to ‘Poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300).